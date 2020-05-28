Hyderabad: CCTV footage of elusive leopard creates panic

Hyderabad: The forest officials and police are on tenterhooks again after the elusive leopard was reportedly spotted again in a university campus.

A purported video that went viral on social media shows a CCTV footage in which the big cat is clearly seen roaming in the Prof Jaya Shankar University campus. However, Cyberabad police did not confirm the spotting of the leopard in the university.

On May 14 a leopard was spotted resting on a road at Mailardevpally on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday, sending panic among the people.

Locals alerted the police, who informed the forest department. A rescue team from the forest department with the help of police launched an operation to catch the feline.

The leopard, said to be injured, later entered a private farm on Shamshabad road. A forest official said the efforts were on to tranquilize and catch. Last time the same leopard was spotted in Himayat Sagar and later it disappeared.

On Thursday a rescued leopard in Nalgonda district died while being shifted to Nehru Zoological park in Hyderabad.

