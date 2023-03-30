Hyderabad: Ceiling collapses at Afzalgunj Jamia Masjid; none hurt

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a portion of the ceiling of the Jamia Masjid in Afzalgunj collapsed amid construction.

People deployed for the works had a miraculous escape while no person who came to offer prayer was hurt. The incident took place after they left post-maghrib prayer in the evening.

According to the mosque authorities, repair works were uptaken as a part of Ramzan and 12 people were deployed to modernise the ablution area.

However, AIMIM (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) MLC, Rahmath Baig Quadri on instructions from Asaduddin Owaisi, inspected the site and inquired about the damage on Wednesday.