Hyderabad celebrates Durga Puja with vibrant Sindoor Khela

Community members exchanged sweets and greeted one another with Bijoya wishes.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Hyderabad celebrates Durga Puja with vibrant Sindoor Khela
Bhopal: Women apply 'sindoor', vermilion, to each other as part of 'Sindoor Khela' ritual on the occasion of 'Vijayadashami', the final day of the 'Durga Puja' festival, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: The Bengali community in Hyderabad and Secunderabad celebrated the conclusion of Durga Puja with traditional Sindoor Khela rituals on Wednesday, October 21.

Married women dressed in red and white sarees gathered at pandals across the twin cities. They applied vermilion to one another and offered sindoor and sweets to the goddess.

Several Bengali community organisations arranged special events at various locations, attracting large numbers of devotees.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

At NTR Stadium, Hyderabad Bangalee Samity organised a large gathering. Thousands of devotees participated in the traditional celebrations.

In Secunderabad, Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha organised celebrations at Keyes High School.

Similar celebrations took place near VNR Gardens in the ECIL–A.S. Rao Nagar area and at Hyderabad Kalibari in Sainikpuri.

MS NEET Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Community members exchanged sweets and greeted one another with Bijoya wishes.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button