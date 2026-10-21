Hyderabad celebrates Durga Puja with vibrant Sindoor Khela

Hyderabad: The Bengali community in Hyderabad and Secunderabad celebrated the conclusion of Durga Puja with traditional Sindoor Khela rituals on Wednesday, October 21.

Married women dressed in red and white sarees gathered at pandals across the twin cities. They applied vermilion to one another and offered sindoor and sweets to the goddess.

Several Bengali community organisations arranged special events at various locations, attracting large numbers of devotees.

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At NTR Stadium, Hyderabad Bangalee Samity organised a large gathering. Thousands of devotees participated in the traditional celebrations.

In Secunderabad, Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha organised celebrations at Keyes High School.

Similar celebrations took place near VNR Gardens in the ECIL–A.S. Rao Nagar area and at Hyderabad Kalibari in Sainikpuri.

Community members exchanged sweets and greeted one another with Bijoya wishes.