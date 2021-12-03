Hyderabad: Census reveals number of peacock, peafowl at KBR

Hyderabad: The Telangana Forest Department along with organizations like Deccan Birders, World wildlife fund, Friends of the Snakes Society and other volunteers conducted a census and estimated that there are around 512 peacocks and peafowls in the Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) national park, Jubilee hills. But they are yet to announce whether there has been an improvement in numbers from the last year or not.

The count began at 7 am and covered 9 km of walking and jogging tracks in the park. While a 4 km stretch of the track is open to the public, the other five km was closed for walkers as it is the conservation zone of the park.

The park is a popular destination for walkers and nature lovers. On December 3 1998, the central government declared KBR as a national park. It acts as a vital green lung and provides walkers with some escape from rising pollution levels. The park has over 600 species of flora, 140 species of birds and 30 different varieties of butterflies and reptiles.