Hyderabad: Central forces deployed in old city for Amit Shah’s visit

SM BilalPublished: 28th November 2020 10:26 pm IST
City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar along with police personnel participating in An Election Awareness Flag peace March ahead of the GHMC election starting from historic Charminar in old city of Hyderabad on Wednesday. Pic:Style Photo service.

Hyderabad: Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Charminar Bhagya laxmi temple on Sunday, heavy paramilitary forces have been deployed across the old city.

As a part of GHMC poll campaign, Amit Shah is arriving in Hyderabad on November 29. He will reach Begumpet Airport at 10 am tomorrow and from there he will directly go to the Bhagyalakshmi Temple abutting historic Charminar.

After the temple’s visit, Union Home Minister will conduct a road show from Warasiguda in Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency to Sitaphal Mandi Hanuman Temple. He will stay in the BJP office from 1.30 pm to 4 pm and return to Delhi at 5 pm.

READ:  GHMC polls: Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath to campaign in Hyderabad

In wake of Amit Shah’s visit, large contingent of central forces reached Old city and foolproof security arrangements are being made by the Hyderabad police.

Amid spat of words between the AIMIM and BJP leaders during the poll campaign, security has been beefed up in the old city. Apart from the law and order police, companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) have also been deployed in and around Charminar.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

SM BilalPublished: 28th November 2020 10:26 pm IST
Back to top button