Hyderabad: Central forces deployed in old city for Amit Shah’s visit

Hyderabad: Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Charminar Bhagya laxmi temple on Sunday, heavy paramilitary forces have been deployed across the old city.

As a part of GHMC poll campaign, Amit Shah is arriving in Hyderabad on November 29. He will reach Begumpet Airport at 10 am tomorrow and from there he will directly go to the Bhagyalakshmi Temple abutting historic Charminar.

After the temple’s visit, Union Home Minister will conduct a road show from Warasiguda in Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency to Sitaphal Mandi Hanuman Temple. He will stay in the BJP office from 1.30 pm to 4 pm and return to Delhi at 5 pm.

In wake of Amit Shah’s visit, large contingent of central forces reached Old city and foolproof security arrangements are being made by the Hyderabad police.

Amid spat of words between the AIMIM and BJP leaders during the poll campaign, security has been beefed up in the old city. Apart from the law and order police, companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) have also been deployed in and around Charminar.