Hyderabad: Central Waqf Council members visit Telangana State Waqf Board

Hyderabad: A delegation of Central Waqf Council (CWC) members is on a four-day visit to the Telangana State Waqf Board. The CWC members comprise Munawari Begum, Haneef Ali, Darakhshan Andrabi, Wasim Rahat Ali Khan, Naushad, and Mohammed Harun.

The CWC officials complimented the efforts of the Telangana State Waqf Board in the protection and promotion of the Waqf properties. The CWC also assured its support in safeguarding and developing the Waqf properties.

The officials visited the Haj House and held a meeting with the TS Waqf Board chairman Mohammed Saleem, chief executive officer Shahnawaz Qasim, and other senior members.

Discussions on various issues i.e., protection of prime waqf lands, the status of encroached properties in the state and pending cases were held in the two-hour-long meeting.

The Council members wanted to know till what extent the Telangana government is extending help in protecting the waqf lands. In reply, Mohammed Saleem and the chief executive officer said that the state government has been providing all possible help.

Addressing the media persons, an official of the CWC Naushad said that the appointment of a full-time chief executive officer is the responsibility of the state government. The Telangana State Waqf Board is not liable for it.

He added that the board move to cancel the 500 illegal registrations of Waqf properties was a good decision but added that more steps have to be taken.

Mohammed Saleem presented the cases of Waqf lands taking place in the High Court, Supreme Court, and the Waqf tribunal to the CWC officials.

He said that with the appointments of senior counsels, the Waqf properties were safeguarded. He added that around 10 mosques in the suburbs of Hyderabad were rehabilitated and prayers are now being held in the mosques.

Mohammed Saleem said that the computerization and digitalization of the Waqf records are in progress. The CWC was informed that the state government has appointed an officer of DSP rank in the TS Waqf Board under whose supervision a task force officials are working.

Maulana Akbar Nizamuddin Hussaini, Mirza Anwar Baig, Dr.Nisar Hussain, Zakir Hussain Javeed, Sofiya Begum, Wahid Ahmed and other officials of the TS Waqf Board have participated in the meeting with the CWC members.