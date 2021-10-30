Hyderabad: Centuries old mosque in disarray, inhabited by pigs

Hyderabad: The irresponsibility and negligence of the Telangana Waqf board have left many ancient mosques of the city deserted. Amongst the many cases, the plight of a centuries-old Mosque in Jiyaguda is noteworthy.

The name of the mosque is Masjid-e-ahle-Islam Qutb Shahi. It’s been deserted for a long time. The mosque and graveyard have been neglected by the Waqf board, as a result of which it has become a garbage dump.

The accumulation of trash in the mosque has made it an abode of pigs.

A local youth, Shaik Israr Ahmed spoke to Siasat.com about the issue and appealed to the government and the Waqf board to revive the ancient mosque. “The mosque is breaking away, has become a garbage dump and a home of pigs, it is the responsibility of the Waqf board to take care of it,” Isar Ahmed said.

Furthermore, he narrated that about a year ago he had complained to the CO of the wakf board who later sent an inspector to check on the mosque, however, nothing has been done so far.