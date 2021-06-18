Hyderabad: Chain snatcher arrested by Rachakonda police

Hyderabad: A chain snatcher involved in six cases was arrested by the Rachakonda police today. The cops said that 80 grams of gold ornaments and two bikes, all worth Rs. 4 lakh, have been seized from his possession. The accused has been identified as 22-year-old Kotojju Sandeep Chary.

He was arrested by the Central Crime Station (Malkajgiri) with the help of Jawaharnagar police officials. The police aid that they took the help of technical evidence in the vicinity of the scene of offence on Friday at the Yapral crossroads. Sandeep was taken in for questioning after the cops noticed him acting suspiciously.

The Rachakonda police in a press release said that the accused confessed everything and revealed his criminal record on questioning. According to the police, the accused, a native of Atmakur Village in Yadagiri district, had come to Hyderabad with his family for economical reasons.

Earlier he had established a cell phone shop and a pan shop with a partner, but the businesses failed. He then decided to commit robberies and earn ‘easy money’, said the police in a press release. After that, he planned and executed a heist under Jawaharnagar police station limits in January, because of which he was arrested and then later released from jail.

Following his release, Sandeep tried working in Genpact at Uppal as a process associate with a salary of Rs 16,000 per month. Since last three months, the police said that he had gotten himself addicted to alcohol and other bad vices because of which he ran out of money and decided to start chain snatching.

His primary targets were women who walk alone on the roads. The accused snatched chains from women’s necks while speeding from behind them on his bike. He committed six offenses in the Balajiganar area, under Jawaharnagar PS limits.