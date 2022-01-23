Hyderabad chain snatcher nabbed in Ahmedabad

Hyderabad:The Special Operations Team of the Cyberabad Police on Saturday arrested the primary accused in chain snatching cases in the city from Ahmedabad.

The offender identified as Umesh Khatik, travelled to metro cities in order to execute his plans and returned to Hyderabad. Khatik conducted a thorough research before executing the thefts at pre-planned locations. Teams of the Balanagar and Hyderabad police reached Ahmadabad separately based on the details from his locality in Hyderabad.

Earlier this week, Khatik snatched chains at six different locations in the city on the same day, before flying out. The incident had the police in a fix. According to a senior police official, Khatik was lodged at the Majestic hotel in Nampally, adding that he had submitted his Aadhar card for verification at the hotel.

The special operations team was sent to Ahmedabad, where the accused was nabbed. Shedding light on Khatik’s arrest a police official said, “Cyberabad police succeeded in detaining the accused with the assistance of their counterparts in Gujarat. He had earlier indulged in similar offences in Mumbai, Ahmadabad and other cities.”

In a similar incident in August 2021, four men who allegedly executed robberies and chain snatching across state lines were nabbed by the Medipally police of the Rachakonda commissionerate today. The accused were involved in 36 cases of chain snatching and two vehicle thefts across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the last one and a half years.