Hyderabad: Chandrayangutta flyover now open to public

Hyderabad: Telangana home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and local MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Saturday opened the Chandrayangutta flyover for public use.

The 674 mts (Rs 45.87 crore) flyover has 4 lanes divided carriageway of two lanes on either side.

The All India Majlis Ittihad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIMI) floor leader took to Twitter and shared the news, “Inaugurated Chandrayangutta Flyover,” read the tweet.

Inaugurated Chandrayangutta Flyover pic.twitter.com/aG2qoXSOya — Akbaruddin Owaisi (@imAkbarOwaisi) August 27, 2022

Earlier this week, the inauguration was postponed after protests broke out across the old city following the release of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Raja Singh’s video defaming Prophet Muhammad.