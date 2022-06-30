Hyderabad: Charminar-Bhagyalakshmi temple in focus ahead of BJP meet

Hyderabad: Political atmosphere in older parts of the city has changed drastically in view of the two day BJP executive meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other Ministers, Chief Ministers of BJP ruled States, and other functionaries will participate in the event on July 2 and July 3.

On Thursday, Syed Zafar Islam, Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh participated in a series of programs in Bahadurpura assembly constituency. He met several party workers in Rajanna Bowli, Ramnaspura and Kishanbagh during the day-long program.

Actress and BJP leader Khushbhu Sundar, was invited to attend a program at Ghansi Bazaar by the party workers and she attended the program in the evening.

“The morale boosting efforts by the leadership cadre are exciting after meeting the senior party leaders,” said a local BJP minority leader.

The Charminar Bhagyalaxmi Temple is in focus with some party leaders visiting the place since the past two days after arriving in the city.

Controversy surrounding the temple

Controversy erupted over the legality of the existence of the temple around eight years ago. The BJP party has since grabbed the issue and recently, noted leaders including BJP national president Amit Shah visited the temple and offered prayers.

Meanwhile police made elaborate arrangements around Charminar by deploying pickets.

“So far we have not received any communication from the party about any big leader visiting the temple. Based on information obtained from social media, we prepared a bandobast plan and kept it ready. All security measures will be taken depending upon the profile of the visiting dignitary,” said an official.

Sources said plain clothes policemen have already been deployed to surveil the surroundings of Charminar.