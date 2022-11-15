Hyderabad: Chicha’s overcharges on water bottles; to face action

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) alerted its officials to look into Chicha’s restaurant overcharging customers for water bottles. RTI activist Robin Zaccheus tweeted about the issue, highlighting the restaurant’s bill, after which the GHMC responded.

A basic 500 millilitre (ml) water bottle costs Rs 10 in Hyderabad. Chicha’s however charged double for it – Rs 20 – showed a bill from Robin.

Chicha’s restaurant bill (Photo: RobinZaccheus/Twitter)

The activist on Twitter claimed that the pricing in Chicha’s restaurants was “exploitation and violation of the Maximum Retail Price (MRP)”. He demanded action against the same by the GHMC and Hyderabad city police.

Chicha dabake pani ke bottle pe logon ki bina reham ke aisa marre!! Tauba Tauba @ChichasHyd Kaiku Chicha??



Kiske dum pe aisa public ki marre?? 10/- ka paani ka bottle 20/- lere.



Clear exploitation & the violation of MRP. Pls take action @GHMCOnline @TSCSOffice @hydcitypolice pic.twitter.com/wFK35Fp6cT — Robin Zaccheus (@RobinZaccheus) November 14, 2022

GHMC officials in reply to his tweet stated that the concerned officers have been alerted on the issue and the same will be resolved at the earliest.