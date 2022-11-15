Hyderabad: Chicha’s overcharges on water bottles; to face action

RTI activist on Twitter claimed that Chicha's restaurant was indulging in "clear exploitation and violation of MRP" by charging double for 500 ml water bottles.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Edited by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 15th November 2022 3:49 pm IST
Hyderabad: Chicha's overcharges on water bottles; GHMC takes cognizance
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) alerted its officials to look into Chicha’s restaurant overcharging customers for water bottles. RTI activist Robin Zaccheus tweeted about the issue, highlighting the restaurant’s bill, after which the GHMC responded.

A basic 500 millilitre (ml) water bottle costs Rs 10 in Hyderabad. Chicha’s however charged double for it – Rs 20 – showed a bill from Robin.

The activist on Twitter claimed that the pricing in Chicha’s restaurants was “exploitation and violation of the Maximum Retail Price (MRP)”. He demanded action against the same by the GHMC and Hyderabad city police.

GHMC officials in reply to his tweet stated that the concerned officers have been alerted on the issue and the same will be resolved at the earliest.

