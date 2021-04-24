Hyderabad: Chicken, meat shops to remain closed tomorrow

Hyderabad: All meat and chicken shops will be closed on Sunday, April 25 in the city on the occasion of Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner Lokesh Kumar stated in a circular on Friday that all the mutton, chicken and beef shops will be closed in the city on Sunday.

Liquor shops were also ordered to shut down on Sunday.

GHMC commissioner directed the veterinary department officials to ensure that all shopkeepers adhere to these regulations.

Why Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated?

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most significant festivals among the Jain community and marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. This year, Mahavir Jayanti is being celebrated on April 25 to observe peace, harmony and to spread the teachings of Lord Mahavira.