Hyderabad: Child kidnap case takes corona twist,cops quarantined

Hyderabad: Though Hyderabad commissioner’s task force along with the Chaderghat police have swiftly solved child’s kidnap mystery two days ago, but the case has taken a unique twist after the rescued child and kidnapper were found to be positive for COVID-19. The abducted child, his mother, the kidnapper and his family too have been shifted to hospital for isolation.

On May 14, one-and-half-year-old boy was kidnapped while sleeping near his mother on the pavement at Chaderghat. The kidnapper who belongs to Talabkatta area of old city was soon identified and tracked down with the help of footage from CCTV cameras.

As per the legal procedure, the police took him for a medical checkup at a Government Hospital before producing him before court, where he was showing the COVID-19 symptoms. The doctors informed police that suspect might have effected with the virus.

Doctors suspect that victim could have got it from his kidnapper. The child, his mother, the kidnapper and his family too have been shifted to hospital. While the police team that investigated the case, have also decided to go for self-quarantine since they were in close contact with the suspected cases.

