Hyderabad: Children make gadgets at summer electronic boot-camp

Hyderabad: A three-day children’s summer electronic boot camp was organized by AlphaEd from March 21 to 24 wherein school kids were taught to make electronic gadgets. Kids were taught how to make laser security systems, water level indicators, and remote control cars.

“This electronic summer boot camp is all about electronics, where we try to teach children core electronics which even an average engineering student can’t make,” Mohammed Obaidullah Khan founder and CEO of AlphaEd remarked. He added that these children have enough knowledge that they can even teach engineers.

Ten-year-old Mohammed Baig who is in 6th class said “we came here to learn new things, we learned atom, we made remote cars. Mohammed Mohiuddin who is in 8th class and wants to become a scientist when he grows up “came here to learn electronics, learned how to make remote control cars, water level detectors, laser security,

Syed Ahmed Raza and Mohammed Ateebur Rehman, who are both 8-year-old, also learned to make different gadgets.