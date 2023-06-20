Hyderabad: Chiranjeevi and his family spotted outside Apollo Hospital

Hyderabad: The air is filled with excitement and joy at Chiranjeevi’s home as the family celebrates the arrival of a bundle of joy. Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcomed their beautiful baby girl on June 20, at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad. The announcement of the newest member of the Mega family has caused a frenzy among fans and well-wishers.

In the midst of the joyous occasion, megastar Chiranjeevi and his adoring wife, Surekha, were spotted at the hospital, eager to meet their precious granddaughter for the first time. Chiru was seen outside the hospital with a broad smile as he was overcome with happiness. Sreeja Konidela and Sushmita too were spotted near the hospital.

Fans have flooded social media platforms with endearing messages and heartfelt notes in response to the arrival of this little angel, and they were seen celebrating near the hospital.

The entire fandom awaits glimpses of the adorable new member as the Chiranjeevi household radiates with joy and love. May this delightful chapter bring Ram Charan, Upasana, Chiranjeevi, Surekha, and the entire Mega family immense happiness and endless blessings.