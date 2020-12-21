Hyderabad citizen groups stand in solidarity with farmer protests

Hyderabad: Diverse citizen groups of the city on Sunday joined hands to declare solidarity to farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws. They extended full and strong support to protesting farmers’ demands, including repealing anti-farmer laws, approved by the BJP-led government.

Of hundreds who gathered included domestic workers, teachers, lecturers, parents of students, women and transgender organizations, lawyers, unorganized workers, residents of slums, software engineers, writers and poets.

The groups also paid homage to over 30 martyrs who lost their lives in the ongoing agitations at the Delhi border. December 20 was declared as the nationwide “Farmer Martyrs Shraddhanjali” day. A banner with the photographs of all of them was displayed prominently at the dharna. Across all districts of Telangana, events were held to pay homage. At the Somajiguda press club, several writers and poets came together to express their support to the farmers.

Tammineni Veerabhadram of CPM, Chada Venkat Reddy of CPI, Palle Vinay Kumar of Telangana Jana Samiti participated in the dharna and demanded the Centre stop the propaganda and address farmers demands.

The organizations who led Sunday’s event included Telangana Vidyavantula Vedika, Dalit Bahujan Front, National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM), Telangana Domestic Workers Union, Human Rights Forum, housing rights organization CHATRI, Telangana Women and Transgender JAC, Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation, and All India Parents Association, and their leaders addressed the meeting. Farmer organizations including Rythu Swarjya Vedika, All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha, Telangana Rythu Sangham, Telangana Rashtra Raitu Sangham, Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham, participated in the ongoing indefinite dharna at Indira Park.

The meeting was anchored by Meera Sanghamitra of NAPM.