Hyderabad: City Civil Court judges delivers 145 judgments

Hyderabad: On the other hand, the Judges of City Civil Courts of Hyderabad unit are making use of the Lock down period to the optimum level for the welfare of the institution, Judges and litigant public. They are showing keen interest at delivering judgements for the best interest of the litigant public.

The Judges of City Civil Courts , under the guidance and initiation of the Chief Judge Sumalatha, have so far delivered judgements in 145 cases today through virtual Courts.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.