Hyderabad: City College building in dilapidated condition

Hyderabad: During the Asaf Jahi period, many glorious monuments were constructed. However, due to the negligence of the concerned officials, these structures are in dilapidated condition.

One of such structures is the building of Government City College which is located beside the Telangana high court.

The Indo-Saracenic style of college was set up in the year 1921 during the rule of the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan. The environmentalists alleged that the restorations works were ordered in the year 2017 but the officials have not yet completed the process.

An environmentalist Mohammed Habibuddin has said that cracks have been developed in the walls of the structure. He cautioned that the walls could fall down if necessary works are not taken up.

He added that as a result of rainwater leakage from the roof and pipelines, green algae is formed on the outer walls.

According to the officials, the government has released Rs.1.8 crores towards the restoration works in the first stage. Initially, the work was started with the purchase of raw materials. Later, due to limited funds, the work was halted.

It has to be noted that the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC) had marked the building as a Grade II-B structure.

History of City College, Hyderabad

Mahbub Ali Khan, the sixth Nizam of Hyderabad had first set up the city school in the name of Madrasa Darul Uloom in 1865. Later, it was converted into a City High School.

In the year 1921, the school was upgraded to a college and was named the “City College”. It was designed in accordance with the High Court Building, Kachiguda Railway Station, and Osmania General Hospital by British architect Vincent Esch.