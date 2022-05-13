Hyderabad: City gets its fourth INOX multiplex

Hyderabad: Leading multiplex chain, INOX Leisure Ltd (INOX), launched its fourth multiplex at Sattva Necklace mall, located at Kavadiguda main road in Secunderabad.

The multiplex was inaugurated by Tollywood actor Adivi Sesh, and director Sashi Kiran Tikka on May 13 from the movie, Major.

The new multiplex has seven screens with a total of 1534 seats, including 103 recliner seats. With the latest launch, INOX now operates four multiplexes with 26 screens in Hyderabad.

All the seven screens are equipped with Dolby ATMOS surround sound which provides a thunderous audio feel to movie-lovers.

The cinema also hosts a dedicated play area for kids. Aptly named Kiddles, the bright and exciting play area for kids is amply loaded with toys, books, relevant activities and content for children to spend time while at the cinema.

Regional director of south, Mohit Bhargava said, “This seven screen cinema will offer an experience which is draped in modern luxury, advanced cinema technologies and abundant gourmet food options. This should make it a highly popular cinema destination in the Secunderabad vicinity.”

With this launch, INOX will expand its presence to 162 multiplexes spanning 688 screens across 72 cities in the country.