Hyderabad: City police commissioner inspects new police stations

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner (CP) C V Anand inspected the ongoing construction works of new police stations and offices in South East and South zone on Monday.

The CP reviewed the new buildings in Humayun Nagar, Kulsumpura, Gudimalkapur, Golconda police stations, and the DCP office in South West Zone.

Along with senior officials, he assessed the facilities, infrastructure, operational readiness, and amenities available for the general public at the stations.

He urged contractors to speed up the work and instructed officers to guide citizens regarding the new police stations and offices as well as changes in jurisdictions.