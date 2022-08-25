Hyderabad: City Police review arrangements for Ganesh Chaturthi

Hyderabad: A meeting was held by Cyberabad police commissioner, M. Stephen Ravindra, who met with police officers, representatives from various government agencies, and representatives from the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsava Samiti on Wednesday to discuss various aspects of the upcoming Ganesh festival’s planning, management, and security.

“In terms of security, the police are fully prepared. The officials of all the departments should work in coordination to avoid any problems related to the arrangements, management and security for the Ganesh festival,” he said during the review.

Also Read File FIR against those who made kids raise slogans against Raja Singh: NCPCR

Regarding the Ganesh idol installation, all inspectors were asked to meet with the organisers ahead of time to go over the plans. Ravindra also urged citizens not to believe rumours on social media and asked GHMC staff and traffic police to make sure that children, women, and the elderly were not inconvenienced at ponds where immersion takes place.