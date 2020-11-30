Hyderabad civic polls: BJP leaders visit temples to seek blessings

Hyderabad: With less than twenty four hours left for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) visited several temples and a goshala here to seek blessings.

Telangana BP chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with other party members visited Ujjaini Ammavari temple, Mahalakshmi temple, and a goshala at the Lower Tank Bund, on Monday. The members offered special prayers and took the blessings there.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with minister for state home affairs G. Kishan Reddy and other party members organized a special pooja (prayers) at BJP state office in Nampally and prayed for the success of the BJP in the municipal elections.

Later, the party leaders also visited a gurudwara in Gauliguda.

For the first time in years Hyderabad civic elections have this year become challenging for the AIMIM and TRS party as several heightened powerful national leaders of BJP have visited the city and asked voters to elect BJP mayor for the change.

Earlier on his visit to Hyderabad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in the press conference that “People who feel that this is a ‘galli election’ (referring to KTR’s remark), they have forgotten to clean those gallis (lanes), that is the reason they have a problem with national leaders campaigning.”

Over 74, 67,256 citizens will cast their vote tomorrow. The polling will start from 7 am onwards and conclude at 6 pm.

For the security and for the peaceful elections the Telangana state police have deployed over 25,000 police personnel. Vote counting will be done on December 4.