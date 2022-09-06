Hyderabad: Classes for civil service long term to begin from September 29

Hyderabad: The TSBC Employability skill development & Training Centre on Tuesday announced that Civil Service Long Term Examination would begin on September 29, 2022, until May 20, 2023, at Osmania University Center Hyderabad.

A total of 200 students at OU Centre, Hyderabad and 100 students at Hanmakonda students will be selected through academic performance and online screening tests.

“50% of Candidates will be admitted directly who are below 31 years of age and have cleared the Civil Service (Prelims) Examinations previously or appeared Group I (Mains) Examination or secured 75% marks in the Post Graduate Course can apply directly with relevant documents in BC Study Circle, OU Center, Hyderabad/BC Study Circle, Hanamkonda on or before 22-09-2022. Another 50% of candidates will be admitted based on an online screening test to be conducted on 25.09.2022. The admitted candidates will get Rs.5000/- per month for Lodging & Boarding and Transportation purposes & Rs.5000/ worth of Books will be provided as Study material. The library facility will also be provided,” a press release informed.

Between September 8 and September 22, 2022, applications are being accepted online and offline from qualified candidates.

Aspirants can post their applications on the organisation’s website: www.tsbcstudycircle.cgg.gov.in.”