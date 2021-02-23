Hyderabad: Cleric from old city arrested for duping cancer patient

Hyderabad: Police on Tuesday morning arrested a Muslim cleric from the old city in connection with an alleged cheating case of promising monetary aid to a cancer patient from the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

According to the sources, Ali Quadri, Chairman Seert-un-Nabi academy has allegedly taken two lakh rupees from one Jameel Siddiqui of the old city who is suffering from cancer. Quadri has reportedly promised the cancer patient of providing monetary aid from the Chief Minister’s relief fund.

It is pertinent to mention here that Quadri was part of a delegation of Muslim religious leaders who toured Jammu and Kashmir and met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in January 2020.

As per the police, Quadri reportedly collected cash and failed to provide relief to the cancer patient upon which a case under IPC section 420 (Cheating) and 406 (Criminal Breach of Trust) has been registered by the Banjara Hills police station.

“We have issued a zero FIR against Ali Quadri and on the point of territorial jurisdiction the case has been transferred to Charminar police station,” said Kalinga Rao Inspector Banjara Hills police station.

On Tuesday morning the sleuths of Commissioner’s task force police picked up Ali Quadri and investigation is underway.