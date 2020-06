Hyderabad: Panic prevailed in Golnaka of Kachiguda after a cobra was spotted slithering on the road on Wednesday morning.

Snake found in Moosa Nagar,Chaderghat and Amberpet Golnaka bridge,Hyderabad 24-6-2020

Watch this video on YouTube

Few people noticed the cobra on the Golnaka Bridge and alerted the police. The police called a snake catcher, however, by the time the snake catcher arrived, the snake had gone into a nearby colony, triggering panic there as well.

Later it was caught by the snake catcher and handed over to the Zoo Park authorities.