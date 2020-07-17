Hyderabad collector tests positive for Coronavirus

By Mohammed Hussain Published: 17th July 2020 10:44 pm IST
Hyderabad: Shweta Mohanty, Hyderabad District Collector tested positive for Coronavirus on Thursday. 

Coronavirus outbreak seems to be spreading very fast at this time. In the city, the havoc of corona is seen increasing day by day. Now it is spreading rapidly. Recently, the virus has now penetrated the District Collectorate. 
In fact, according to the information recently received, there has been news about more than 15 corona being infected in the District Collectorate of Hyderabad, including Shweta Mohanty. 

According to sources, Mohanty has taken a big decision since corona reached the collectorate.

It has been told that she has not been present in the office for the last five days. The Collector has also been infected with corona and for this reason she is unable to come to the office, sources added. 

