Hyderabad colleges conduct vaccination drives before commencement of in-person classes

Hyderabad: Many colleges in Hyderabad are conducting mass vaccination drives before the commencement of in-person classes. They are vaccinating all teaching & non-teaching staff and students.

According to a report published in the Times of India, many colleges had conducted vaccination drives on their campuses earlier. Now, as the government has allowed in-person classes in educational institutions, various colleges have decided to vaccinate their staff and students.

Today, Methodist College of Engineering and Technology and Aurora Degree and PG College are holding vaccination drives.

Aurora Degree and PG College’s associate professor of Computer Science Department Arjuna Rao said that the college is offering vaccination to all persons above 18 years of age. He also said that the Covishield vaccine will be administered during the drive. The cost of the vaccine is Rs. 800, he added.

Colleges in Hyderabad encouraging students, staff to take vaccine

Many other colleges in Hyderabad are planning to conduct the drives in collaboration with private hospitals. Some colleges are encouraging students to get vaccinated by enrolling on CoWIN App.

It is also reported that some engineering colleges in Hyderabad have informed students that it is mandatory for them to get vaccinated before attending in-person classes.

“All faculty, supporting staff and students must be vaccinated before coming to college (July 1) except in the case of Covid-19 positive in last two to three months. They need to show the vaccination certificate/Covid-19 positive certificate on demand”, one of the colleges sent message to staff and students.

Earlier, while lifting the lockdown in Telangana, the state cabinet has allowed the reopening of educational institutions from July 1.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Meanwhile, Telangana on Tuesday reported 1,175 fresh cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths.

As per the state government bulletin, Greater Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of cases with 133 followed by Khammam (76).