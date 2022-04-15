Hyderabad: Commissioner holds review ahead of Hanuman Shobha Yatra

Hyderabad: City police commissioner CV Anand on Friday took stock of security arrangements ahead of the Hanuman Shobha Yatra that will be held on Saturday.

The Hyderabad city commissioner along with other other senior police officials inspected the 12-kilometer-long route through which the procession will be taken across on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 16.

The main procession will begin from Gowliguda in the Old City and end at Tadbund in Secunderabad.

Thousands of devotees and motorists are expected to participate in the procession. No new tributeries of the main procession are allowed. Preparations including arrangements, barricading, low hanging wires, road repairs etc, which are being taken up.

He further ordered anti-sabotage checks all along the main procession route and by-lanes to ensure the rally is conducted peacefully.

“There will be traffic restrictions in the city tomorrow as it’s a working day. About 8000 police personnel will be ensuring security and few of them will be deployed on rooftops of high-rise buildings, terrace .Drones and CCTVs will be used for surveillance,,“ said Anand, according to a press release from the Hyderabad police.

Traffic Restrictions in view of Hanuman Shobha Yatra

Earlier today, the commissioner notified traffic restrictions for the Hanuman Jayanthi procession. The procession will cover a distance of 12 kilometers. Gowliguda Ram Mandir, Putlibowli X roads, Andhra Bank X roads, Koti, Tilak Road, Sultan Bazar ‘X’ Roads, Ram Koti ‘X’ roads, Kachiguda ‘X’ roads, Veer Savarkar Statue, Narayanguda YMCA, Chikkadpally ‘X’ Roads, RTC ‘X’ roads, Ashok Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, back side Viceroy Hotel, Praga Tools, Kavadiguda, Bansilalpet Grave yards, Bible house, City Light Hotel, Bata Show Room, Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, Ramgopalpet PS, Paradise X Roads, CTO Junction, Royal Lee Palace, Brookebond, Imperial Garden, Mastan Casfe and Hanuman Mandir Tadban.

Another procession will commence from Karmanghat Hanuman temple (Rachakonda Commissionerate Jurisdiction) will join the main procession at DM&HS, Women’s Junction.

It will enter into Hyderabad limits at Champet and follow the following route before joining the main procession.

Champapet X Rd – IS Sadan – Dhobhighat- Saidabad Colony Road – Shankeshwar Bazar – Saroor Nagar Tank – Rajiv Gandhi Statue , Dilsukhnagar – Moosaram Bagh Junction – Malakpet – Nalgonda X Road – Azampura Rotary – Chaderghat X Road.

Incidents during Ram Navami Shobha Yatra

Unlike other cities, the Rama Namavi rally in the city passed-off peacefully, but that again is subjective. While there were no incidents of violence as such, calls for the same were made against Muslims by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Goshamahal Raja Singh.

Here is a list of provocative comments made by Singh at the Ram Navami rally:

“When will you do the good work (of removing the loudspeaker) in the state. I am going to start (setting up loudspeaker) with my constituency, you do it in yours. If an official questions you over it, ask them on what basis they prohibit you from doing so? The law is the same for everyone. It is the Supreme Court’s order. Stop them, we will too,” says Singh.

“Artists are being threatened (against making plastic of Paris Ganesh idols) because a “fatwa” has been released from Old City (where a majority of the Muslim population resides). They are conspiring against Bhagwa raaj.”

The BJP MLA also denied water pollution in the Hussain Sagar by Ganesh idols and claims that it already is polluted.