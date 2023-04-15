Hyderabad: Communists organise ‘BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao’ awareness program

Hyderabad: CPI and CPI (M) leaders organised a nationwide awareness program “BJP Hatao, DeshBachao” in Hyderabad. Speaking on the occasion, communist leaders alleged that women, Dalits and Muslims are being oppressed during the BJP rule and the people should unite to defeat the BJP in the upcoming elections and bring secular parties to power. The people of the country should honestly vote for the candidate of their choice without any greed.

The program started at B.R. Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund when CPI and CPI(M) leaders visited the statue and paid tributes to him. A rally from Tank Bund to Indira Park was organised. The rally reached Indira Park and turned into a public meeting.

CPI National Secretary Dr K Narayana said the Modi government is looting the country’s wealth by providing subsidies to corporates like Adani by collecting taxes from the poor. He said that the people of the country should unite against the BJPwhich is trying to create religious hatred in the country.

CPI National Committee Secretary Syed Aziz Pasha said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said in the US that there is no atrocities on the country’s minorities. However, the current era is of social media, if an incident happens in any place of the world, then this news reaches the whole world. Don’t the people of the world know that women, Dalits and minorities are being oppressed in India?

He said that the Modi government which is pursuing anti-people and undemocratic policies, has no moral right to remain in power.

CPI National Executive Committee member C Venkat Reddy, CPI state committee secretary Samba Siva Rao, CPI leader SithaRamulu also spoke on the occasion. CPI leader ET Narasimha delivered a welcome speech. Party leaders were also present on the occasion. A large number of people attended the CPI rally and public meeting.