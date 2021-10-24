Hyderabad: Computer courses at Siasat Office

Hyderabad: Mahboob Hussain Jigar Career Guidance Center offers computer courses to educated and unemployed youth.

MS Office with advanced skills is being taught in 15 days at the Computer Center. Other Professional and basic courses such as Autocad, GST, Revit, Accounting Packages, DTP, and Spoken English are also being taught.

Interested candidates can avail of the benefits of these courses. Admissions are based on first come basis.

For more information regarding the computer courses, one can contact at the following numbers 9652813994 or 9393876978.

