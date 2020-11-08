Hyderabad: Confusion prevails over holding Numaish 2021

Hyderabad: Covid-19 pandemic, has put the organizers of All India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish) in fix. The recent alert from the state health department advising public to be cautious for the next three months has added to the worries.

Though the Exhibition society have commenced furnishing application forms for the ensuing 81 All lndia industrial Exhibition,2021 from October 10, for registration of the stalls to be made by the stalls holders. But it is still unclear that whether the authorities has given consent for the 45 days long event or not.

This will be the first time in the history of the Numaish, that the very popular event is not going to be held if the permission is denied by the Government.

According to the sources, in wake of the prevailing conditions, the Exhibition Society says it is prepared to postpone the launch to February 1.

Numaish a hallmark event of Hyderabad, witnesses a footfall of 40000 visitors on the daily basis.

Meanwhile, a city based practising lawyer Khaja Aijazuddin has filed petitions with the Prime Minister, Union Government and State Government authorities urging not to grant permission for Numaish-2021.

He informed authorities that in view of the pandemic Coronavirus which occurred and it is still in existence across the lndia.

The coronavirus pandemic will remain, till February’2021 in view of the expert report given by the Union Ministry of Science and Technology. Khaja Aijazuddin also urged the Government authorities.

He has also given the reference of Prime Minister of lndia’s addres to the nation on

October, 20 in which he stated that “Virus is still around even

though restrictions have been eased”

“If need comes I will file Case in Supreme Court seeking for closure of exhibition as Telangana government shall not grant permission to hold exhibition from January 1,2021 on wards in view of Corona virus is still in force and more guidelines of union ministries of Home and Health did not says so to conduct gathering of more than 40000 visitors at exhibition visiting on daily basis” said Advocate Aijazuddin.

The Exhibition society informed that the priority will be given to the safety of visitors, and all Covid-19 guidelines will be followed.

They shall be seeking permission from the State government after November 15. Social distancing must be maintained and all precautions taken to ensure maximum space between the stalls. For this purpose, more open space was created they informed.