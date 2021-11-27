Hyderabad: Congress begins 2-day ‘Paddy Protest’ at Dharna Chowk

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress began its two-day ‘Vari Deeksha’ (Paddy protest) at Dharna Chowk here on Saturday to protest against the delay of procurement of paddy from farmers due to the Centre-state conflict and to demand the Minimum Support Price for paddy.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy, member of parliament Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, senior leader Hanumantha Rao and other leaders and activists participated in the protest. Members of the Raithu Swarajya Vedika and Communist Party of India Marxist Leninist (New Democracy) also participated in solidarity.

Senior Congress leader Hanumantha Rao said that the farmers are dying sitting on piles of rice as it has now been two months and the rice hasn’t been procured. “The Congress party has established the Food Corporation of India (FCI) keeping in mind the welfare of farmers. From Pandit Nehru to Manmohan Singh, we have always taken measures that are beneficial to farmers, the senior Congress leader said.

Also Read Paddy crisis may deepen in Telangana as Centre rejects demands

“The chief minister left for Delhi to discuss the yasangi (rabi) crop when rice that has already been produced in Kharif is lying around unsold,” he added.

For the last few days, the Congress party has been holding various programmes, including rallies and protests in the state. On November 25, party leaders in several districts presented submissions to district collectors and other agriculture department officials in order to accelerate the paddy purchase.

During a virtual meeting with party officials, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that both the TRS and the BJP were fooling farmers for political gain. The state government promoted palm oil production over paddy farming, but palm oil cultivation is a long-term crop that demands a lot of work, he said, adding that Congress will fight for farmers’ rights.

Meanwhile, the Union government has made it clear to the delegation from Telangana, comprising of state ministers, that it would not procure Rabi boiled rice from the state.