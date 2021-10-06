Hyderabad: Congress holds candlelight march against Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Revanth Reddy and other senior party leaders participated; they also condemned Priyanka Gandhi's illegal detention.

By News Desk|   Updated: 6th October 2021 2:32 pm IST
Hyderabad:Congress Party holds candle light protests at Peoples Plaza against the killings of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri
Hyderabad: Congress workers hold a candlelight march to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday October 5, 2021.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee members along with the party workers on Tuesday held a candlelight protest march from the Peoples Plaza to Necklace Road against the killings of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh and the illegal detention of the senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi.

Under the leadership of TPCC President Revanth Reddy, several party leaders and workers took part in the rally which ended near the Indra Park. Revanth Reddy warned the Uttar Pradesh government that it should not stop the farmers’ agitations with the use of power and violence.

He also demanded the immediate removal of Union minister Ajay Mishra from the Cabinet. He added that the Central government has no option but to abolish the farm laws.

MS Education Academy

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button