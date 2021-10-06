Hyderabad: Congress holds candlelight march against Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee members along with the party workers on Tuesday held a candlelight protest march from the Peoples Plaza to Necklace Road against the killings of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh and the illegal detention of the senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi.

Under the leadership of TPCC President Revanth Reddy, several party leaders and workers took part in the rally which ended near the Indra Park. Revanth Reddy warned the Uttar Pradesh government that it should not stop the farmers’ agitations with the use of power and violence.

He also demanded the immediate removal of Union minister Ajay Mishra from the Cabinet. He added that the Central government has no option but to abolish the farm laws.