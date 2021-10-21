Hyderabad: Congress leader Hanumanth Rao participates in Milad rally

Visuals from Hyderabad's old city area on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. (Photo/ ANI)

Hyderabad: An Hindu-Muslim solidarity was witnessed in Hyderabad when the senior state Congress leader Hanumanth Rao participated in the procession rally taken out to mark the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi on Tuesday in the old city.

While returning from the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana memorial event which was held in the vicinity of the historical Charminar, Rao joined the Milad rally near the Gulzar house. He took part in the rally by touring some of the localities while sitting on a motorbike.

The public in the rally appreciated Hanumanth Rao’s gesture of participating in the rally and the youth welcomed him.

Speaking on the occasion, the Congress leader said Hyderabad is a symbol of Hindu and Muslim unity, brotherhood, and national integration.

Rao hoped that the people of all religions live in unity and peace forever in Hyderabad.

