Congress leader protests fuel hike in front of Modi’s hoarding

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior leader V Hanumantha Rao staged a protest against the hike in fuel prices at a petrol pump near Lakdikapul in the city on Tuesday.

A group of no more than forty people protested opposite the petrol pump in question against a hoarding of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which read Ujjwala 2.0. The term Ujjawala is supposed to symbolise the arrival of brightness and hope. However, the protest seems to also hint at the failure of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) which vowed to distribute 50 LPG connections to women hailing from below poverty line families.

Today, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao posted an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the price hike of cooking gas to appeal to voters to vote against the BJP in the Huzurabad by-election.

In Hyderabad alone, the prices of petrol and diesel have risen to Rs 111.91 per liter and Rs 105.08 per liter respectively.