Hyderabad: Congress plans strategies for the upcoming GHMC elections

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress has divided Greater Hyderabad into five zones based on wards located in five parliamentary constituencies of Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Chevella, Malkajgiri and Medak. It has created five committees to finalise candidates and work out strategies.

Vijayashanti ,the committee’s star campaigner Vijayashanti from Medak, the constituency which has three wards is all set for the upcoming GHMC elections. While, Malkajgiri has 45, Secunderabad 41, Hyderabad has 43 and Chevella 18 has constituency.

The Hyderabad committee comprises members Anjan Kumar Yadav, Feroz Khan, Zafar Javeed, G Niranjan, Abdullah Sohail with former minister Md Ali Shabbir as TPCC coordinator. Secunderabad committee has members in V Hanumanth Rao, M Shashidhar Reddy, M Anjan Kumar Yadav, P Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Dasoju Sravan and Adam Santosh Kumar with CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka being the PCC coordinator.

Chevella committee has Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Mod Azharuddin, Challa Narasimha Reddy, M Bikshapathi Yadav, Rachamala Siddeshwar and Deepa Bhaskar Reddy as members with TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar as coordinator. Malkajgiri committee has A Revanth Reddy, Kuma Srisailam Goud, Challa Narasimha Reddy, Nandikanti Sridhar, Bude Saab as members with MLC T Jeevan Reddy as PCC coordinator.

The Medak committee has Damodar Rajanarasimha, Vijayashanti, J Geeta Reddy, T Jayaprakash Reddy and Gali Anil Kumar with TPCC working president J Kusum Kumar as coordinator.