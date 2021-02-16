Hyderabad: Congress to organize a rally in solidarity with farmers on February 25

Hyderabad: In support of the protesting farmers against the farm laws implemented by the central government, the Congress party is going to stage a mammoth rally in the city on February 25.

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka urged people to join the protest in large numbers and make it a grand success.

On Tuesday, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president A. Revanth Reddy completed his solo 10-day walkathon (Paadayatra) against the three farm laws.

He would also host a public meeting today against the farm laws in Ravirala. He invited Telangana Congress Leaders to join him and send a strong message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

This development comes when the Congress high command is yet to decide on a full-time president in the state as TPCC president Uttam Kumar had resigned from the post in December following the party’s poor performance in GHMC elections.