Hyderabad: Congress to organize a rally in solidarity with farmers on February 25

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 16th February 2021 4:27 pm IST
Hyderabad: In support of the protesting farmers against the farm laws implemented by the central government, the Congress party is going to stage a mammoth rally in the city on February 25.

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka urged people to join the protest in large numbers and make it a grand success.

On Tuesday, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president A. Revanth Reddy completed his solo 10-day walkathon (Paadayatra) against the three farm laws.

He would also host a public meeting today against the farm laws in Ravirala. He invited Telangana Congress Leaders to join him and send a strong message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

This development comes when the Congress high command is yet to decide on a full-time president in the state as TPCC president Uttam Kumar had resigned from the post in December following the party’s poor performance in GHMC elections.

