Hyderabad: Construction of Nagole flyover to be finished by July

Hyderabad: Traffic congestion on the Uppal-LB Nagar route, which has been a regular issue for several years, might be a thing of the past by July, with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) constructing a six-lane bi-directional flyover near Nagole at a cost of Rs 67.97 crore.

Once the facility is accessible to the public, traffic from Uppal to LB Nagar via Nagole will flow much more easily, as will traffic from LB Nagar to Uppal via Nagole. The 990-metre-long and 24-metre-wide flyover is being developed as part of the State government’s ambitious Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

As of today, half of the flyover construction has been finished, and all 23 foundations and piers have been laid. Construction of girders and placement of deck slabs are now underway.

According to GHMC statistics, the project’s benefits include a pleasant commute on the Uppal-LB Nagar section and significant savings in terms of travel time. According to the detailed project report (DPR) for the flyover, the facility, in addition to enhancing commuting speed, improves safety and level of service for road users and reduces pollution.

According to GHMC authorities, LB Nagar has become a bustling community over the years, with numerous housing units, office spaces, and commercial businesses rapidly growing in the area, resulting in increased vehicular traffic.

Furthermore, LB Nagar is a key entry and departure point for those people travelling to and from Vijayawada, with the LB Nagar Junction and adjoining roads seeing considerable traffic.

14 SRDP projects for Rs.448 crore were suggested to alleviate traffic concerns in LB Nagar and its surroundings.

Among these is the Chintalakunta Checkpost junction underpass and the LB Nagar Right Hand Side (RHS) underpass, in addition to the existing Kamineni Left Hand Side (LHS) Flyover, LB Nagar LHS Flyover, Kamineni RHS flyover, and Bairamalguda RHS flyover.