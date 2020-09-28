Hyderabad: Construction of secretariat mosques likely to begin in October

Hyderabad: Construction of new places of worship in the place of the demolished ones, including mosque temple and church, is likely to begin in the second week of October in the secretariat premises. The government has announced to reconstruct both the demolished mosques on their original places.

Chief Minister has consulted the officials in connection with the beginning of construction works and has stressed for immediate cleaning of debris in the secretariat. Chief Minister plans to begin the construction work from October. Tenders have been invited for the construction of secretariat complex which will be finalized in the first week of October. Several companies have shown interest in the construction of new secretariat. After finalization of the tender, construction work is likely to begin in the last week of October.

According to sources, chief minister has told the officials that he would like to inspect the site after clearance of debris. Chief Minister plans to lay foundation of places of worship in first or second week of October. Representatives of all the religions may be invited on the occasion. Eyeing on the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections which are scheduled in January, chief minister wants to begin construction work in October so that he can get support of all sections in the elections.

The places where mosques were located are away from the complex. As per the plan, the land was decided to be used as parking but after massive protest by the Muslims, chief minister has promised to construct both the mosques on their original places. It is also likely that all the four places of worship are constructed at same place by shifting the parking area to some other place.

Clearance is being sought from pollution control board, airport authority and other institutions in connection with the construction of the new complex. Airport authority has already given clearance.

Road and buildings department has invited tenders for the construction of the complex. The last date to submit tenders was September 26. The bids will be reviewed from 1st October to 5th October. Government is mulling over assigning the work of construction to several companies instead of giving the contract to one, as it is a massive complex. The estimate cost of the complex is Rs 500 crores. Chief Minister has made several changes according to vastu in the design of seven-storied complex.

Source: Siasat news