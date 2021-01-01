Hyderabad consumed liquor worth Rs 150 crore on New Year’s Eve

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis partied to welcome 2021, as tipplers spent over Rs. 150 crore on a variety of brands of liquor, as they bid adieu to 2020 on Thursday night.

According to State Prohibition and Excise Department official, there was a decrease in sale of liquor in the city on the New Year’s Eve as compared to last year as the bars and wine shops were ordered to close at 1 am.

The official, said, as per the records, the total excise collection of the government on December 31 was Rs. 150 crore in the city.

The total sales value was less compared to the last year despite the increase in the prices recently in view of COVID-19. Last year the sale was around Rs. 210 crore liquor on the New Year’s Eve 2020.

According to market experts, each wine shop in the city managed a sale of Rs. 5 to 8 lakh amid COVID-19 restrictions.