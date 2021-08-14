Hyderabad: Contractors Association calls off strike

Hyderabad: Contractors Association, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has decided to call off strike after the release of payment of January and February.

The decision to call off the strike temporarily was taken on the confirmation that the March payment will be released as soon as possible.

While calling off the strike, it has been decided that the association will resume the strike if the payment is not released within the given time.

Meanwhile, in the general body meeting which was held today, senior contractor Munawwar Hussain has been unanimously elected as the association’s chairman.