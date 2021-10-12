Hyderabad: Cop arrested for cheating people off Rs 1.68 crore

Hyderabad: A head constable of the city police was arrested on October 11 for cheating innocent people by collecting large sums of money on the premise of providing government jobs.

Boya Shaik Shavali, the accused, was arrested after a complaint was filed against him at the Narsingi Police Station on October 7, for taking Rs 10 lakh from a graduate named Devadurgam Narasimha. Boya claimed that he would provide him with a government job. The amount was collected in cash and bank transfers. Boya reportedly used his wife’s bank account for the transactions of the crime.

The accused worked as a police constable at the CPL Hospital, Amberpet, before he met with an accident in the year 2019 and has been on sick leave since then. Boya had also formerly worked as a Protective Service Officer (PSO) with the Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) where he was clicked with the present and former chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh.

He apparently used those pictures to convince the victims of his “powerful ” contacts and trap them. The total amount collected by the accused so far is Rs 1.68 crore. The details of other victims are yet to be verified, said the police in a press note on Tuesday.

After his arrest, Boya was booked under section 406, criminal breach of trust, and 420, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, of the Indian Penal Code.