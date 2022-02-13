Hyderabad cop jumps into fire; saves mother and daughter

Hyderabad: A policeman earned praise on Saturday as he incurred burns to save a mother-daughter duo from a burning building at Panjagutta.

The traffic constable name B Sravan Kumar, jumped into flames as he heard the cries of a 13-year-old girl and her mother from the fourth floor of the building. The incident occurred when Kumar was on bandobast duty on the chief minister’s route.

Upon being informed about the burning building, Kumar was quick to reach the location. He assessed the flames, and began scaling the adjacent building amid smoke and soot. He figured out a way to make it to the fourth floor of the residential complex where 40-year-old Malleshwari and her 13-year-old daughter were trapped.

According to a report by The Hindu Kumar said, “The screams and the SOS calls made by the trapped mother and daughter duo guided me to reach them, pull them out into safety. Luckily, none of us were injured.”

The constable earned praises for his effort from senior officials and civilians alike.