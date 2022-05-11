Hyderabad: Cop suspended for stealing money from accused’s bank account

Hyderabad: A police inspector has been suspended for allegedly withdrawing Rs. 5 lakh from the bank account of an accused who was held for allegedly stealing tyres.

Investigation revealed that in the month of February, the accused, Agarwal was arrested when CCS Rachakonda intercepted a truck carrying stolen typres. His debit card was also reportedly seized at the time of the arrest.

Later, when he was released from jail on bail, he came to know that money was withdrawn from his account when he was in prison.

Upon realizing the unauthorized withdrawal, the accused visited the bank. Later, he approached Rachakonda Police.

Based on the complaint, Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat ordered an internal investigation. During the inquiry, a bag containing Rs. 25 lakh was abandoned at Meerpet police station.

Analysis of CCTV footage revealed that the bag was left by a woman. Further investigation revealed that the woman was linked to the CCS inspector who was part of the investigation of the alleged stolen-tyres case.

The investigation concluded that the inspector was involved in the unauthorized withdrawal of the amount.

Based on the finding of the investigation, Mahesh Bhagwat suspended the inspector for his gross misconduct.