Hyderabad: Cops appreciated for helping pregnant woman reach hospital

Hyderabad: Gandhinagar Inspector of Police N Mohan Rao and his team were lauded by the City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Friday for their efforts in helping a pregnant woman reach hospital.

When the woman (32), a resident of Jaya Prakash Nagar in New Bhoiguda developed labour pains on Wednesday night, her neighbour called Gandhinagar police station at around 11:30 p.m. to seek help as no cabs and autos were available due to lockdown. Soon after receiving information, Mohan Rao instructed head constable S Chandra Shekhar, constables SM Gauthan Raj and S Meerawali to shift the woman to hospital.

With inspector and his teams’ help, the woman was shifted to Koti Maternity hospital.

Currently, the woman is under doctors’ observation and her condition is stated to be stable.