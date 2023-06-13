Hyderabad: Cops arrest two for theft of gold, silver in Madannapet

Hyderabad: Two burglars were arrested on Tuesday for breaking into a house at Madannapet, in the first week of June, and stealing gold and silver ornaments and cash. The operation was carried out by the special zonal team (south and east) of the Hyderabad detective department.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mohammed Shahbaz Hussain, 42, an auto-rickshaw driver and resident of Talabkatta and his friend Mohammed Irfan, 33, a welder and a resident of Shaheennagar.

On June 4, the two persons broke the lock of Sudershan Singh’s house located at Madannapet and went inside. They escaped with gold, silver ornaments and cash.

When Sudershan returned to his house, he found the rooms ransacked and the property missing. He lodged a complaint at the Madannapet police station.

The burglars were identified and caught with the help of surveillance camera footage. During interrogation, both of them admitted to stealing the property from the house in the owner’s absence.

Shahbaz and Irfan were previously involved in burglaries and had been arrested. However, after coming out of jail they went back to their old ways.

The police recovered 209 grams of gold ornaments, 1.25 kilograms of silver ornaments and net cash of Rs 35,000 which they stolen from the house.