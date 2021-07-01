Hyderabad: Cops book 3 for obscene dance at wedding ceremony in old city

Hyderabad: Chandrayangutta police have booked three persons for allegedly organizing an alleged obscene dance at a wedding party.

According to the sources, Mohammed Siddiq a photographer by profession had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that on June 29 midnight he had gone to Wali function hall to attend a order for wedding reception party videography.

On this occasion he found that a person who is identified as Nazir has orgainzed a orchestra with the help of transgenders.

While the videographer was covering the event, few persons attacked him upon which he lodged a complaint with the Chandrayangutta police and a case was regsistered.

During the investigation the police came to know that Nazir had organized an orchestra party of transgenders in which obscene dances were performed.

The police immediately took into custody three persons Sheikh Salam, Abdul Razzaq and Faizal and amended IPC sections 188, 294 IPC and 51(B) of Disaster Management act.

