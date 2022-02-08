Hyderabad: Cops felicitate auto driver for his honesty 

Hyderabad: The langerhouz police on Tuesday felicitated an auto driver who returned a bag containing ten tolas of gold.Mirza Sultan Baig and his wife Sameera Begum were moving on a two wheeler from Hashamnagar towards Tolichowki, on the way when they reached near Rethibowli, they found that their hand bag was found missing which kept on petrol tank.

Immediately the couple lodged a complaint with the langerhouz police upon which a police team was pressed into service. Meanwhile Syed Zaker, an auto driver, found the hand bag near Pillar No. 55 and he opened the bag and found gold ornaments along with one bill receipt.

Immediately he called over the phone number which was on the bill and handed over the bag along with gold ornaments all weighing about 10 Tula.

The auto driver Syed Zaker was felicitated by the police and the couple too. He was also suitably rewarded.