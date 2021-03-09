Hyderabad: Cops nab 3 wild animal poachers; rescue live deer

Hyderabad: The city police along with forest department officials on Tuesday apprehended three people for hunting wild animals. Apart from rescuing one live deer from the accused persons, the cops also found butchered deer parts.

The accused, identified as Chavan Shanker Baba, is a native of Chata village. He turned his interest from farming to hunting deer and other wild animals for sale. He undertook the illegal hunting after he was contacted by a client named Salman to arrange deer meat.

Along with Baba, another person named Imran was also named among the accused. He is currently absconding.

Acting upon tip-off information, the south zone task force officials along with officers from the forest department arrested the accused and recovered one live deer, parts of the deer head and legs, one I-20 Hyundai Car and three cell phones.

The accused and seized objects handed over to forest department police for taking further action.